Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $159.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $430.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $160.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.42.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $676,943.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,671,304.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,763,096 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

