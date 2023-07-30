Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,763,096. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $159.91. 3,673,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,453,533. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $160.94. The company has a market cap of $430.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.