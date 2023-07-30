Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Short Interest Up 27.6% in July

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,200 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 566,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,222.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDPSF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Warehouses De Pauw from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Get Warehouses De Pauw alerts:

Warehouses De Pauw Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WDPSF opened at $29.89 on Friday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $33.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93.

Warehouses De Pauw Company Profile

WDP develops and invests in logistics real estate (warehouses and offices). WDP has 7 million m² of properties in its portfolio. This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over about 300 sites at prime logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouses De Pauw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouses De Pauw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.