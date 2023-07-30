Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Short Interest Up 27.6% in July

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,200 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 566,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,222.0 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDPSF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Warehouses De Pauw from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.
OTCMKTS:WDPSF opened at $29.89 on Friday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $33.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93.
WDP develops and invests in logistics real estate (warehouses and offices). WDP has 7 million m² of properties in its portfolio. This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over about 300 sites at prime logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.
