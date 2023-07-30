WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $32,000 Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,503 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for about 1.5% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $6.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,100,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,001. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.93 and a 12 month high of $284.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.61.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Piper Sandler downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.67.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

