Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $33,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,181,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 105,561.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,636 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,403,000 after acquiring an additional 81,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE WSO traded up $7.08 on Friday, reaching $376.41. 297,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,531. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.44. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.61 and a fifty-two week high of $383.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.88.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.