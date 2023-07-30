Wealthquest Corp Sells 122 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wealthquest Corp decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.92.

Shares of ITW traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.01. 1,294,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.76. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.27 and a 52 week high of $260.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

