Wells Fargo & Company Boosts GATX (NYSE:GATX) Price Target to $145.00

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $137.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded GATX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.50.
GATX Stock Performance
NYSE GATX opened at $125.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.52. GATX has a twelve month low of $84.96 and a twelve month high of $133.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $323,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at $578,475.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GATX news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $970,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $323,518.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,475.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in GATX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GATX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in GATX by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in GATX by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.
About GATX
GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
