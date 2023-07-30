Wells Fargo & Company Increases Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $60.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TENB. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Tenable from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.31.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.13. Tenable has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $49.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

Institutional Trading of Tenable

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,173 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $168,213.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,173 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $168,213.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $261,571.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,279.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,038 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,621,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,934,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $34,127,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tenable by 1,772.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 603,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,075,000 after purchasing an additional 595,880 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.