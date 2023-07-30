Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.8 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $46.14. 12,617,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,829,638. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $173.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.