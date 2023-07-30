WESCAP Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.0% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $234,861,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,507.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,992 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.78.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

