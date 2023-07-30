WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $555,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $268.85 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $270.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

