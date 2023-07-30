West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) and Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Financial Contrast

West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Free Report) and Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares West Fraser Timber and Simpson Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Fraser Timber N/A N/A N/A Simpson Manufacturing 15.78% 23.45% 13.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares West Fraser Timber and Simpson Manufacturing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Fraser Timber N/A N/A N/A $3.84 22.17 Simpson Manufacturing $2.16 billion 3.12 $333.99 million $7.96 19.86

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Simpson Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than West Fraser Timber. Simpson Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than West Fraser Timber, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

31.7% of West Fraser Timber shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for West Fraser Timber and Simpson Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Fraser Timber 0 0 1 0 3.00 Simpson Manufacturing 0 1 1 0 2.50

West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus target price of $150.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.04%. Simpson Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $182.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.46%. Given West Fraser Timber’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe West Fraser Timber is more favorable than Simpson Manufacturing.

Dividends

West Fraser Timber pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Simpson Manufacturing pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. West Fraser Timber pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simpson Manufacturing pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Simpson Manufacturing has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Simpson Manufacturing is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Simpson Manufacturing beats West Fraser Timber on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. The company also provides medium density fiberboard panels and plywood; laminated veneer lumber wood products; and northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products. In addition, it offers bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades. The company exports lumber to the Far East, Asia, the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East, and South America. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. was founded in 1955 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products. It also provides connectors and lateral products for wood framing, timber and offsite construction, structural steel construction, and cold-formed steel applications; and mechanical and adhesive anchors for concrete and masonry construction applications. In addition, the company offers engineering and design services, as well as software solutions that facilitate the specification, selection, and use of its products. It markets its products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, remodeling, and do-it-yourself markets in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Australia, New Zealand, China, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.