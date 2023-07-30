West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.65-7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.970-2.995 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion. West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.65-$7.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WST. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $350.00.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of WST stock traded up $10.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $365.46. 499,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,806. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $363.68 and a 200 day moving average of $335.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $389.39. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553 in the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.