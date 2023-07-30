WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $629-$639 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.92 million. WEX also updated its FY23 guidance to $14.15-$14.35 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on WEX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $209.67.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of WEX stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.40. The stock had a trading volume of 319,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,445. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. WEX has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.63 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 8.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEX will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $8,015,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,989,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $8,015,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,989,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,896 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,961. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 3.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WEX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,840,000 after purchasing an additional 39,312 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in WEX by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 322,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,234,000 after purchasing an additional 63,327 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in WEX by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

