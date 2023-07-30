Wharton Business Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Wharton Business Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,220,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 12.5% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC owned 6.10% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $207,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 75,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:VUSB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.23. The stock had a trading volume of 454,157 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

