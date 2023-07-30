Wharton Business Group LLC Grows Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 847,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,156 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $35,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,352. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $36.19 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.4456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

