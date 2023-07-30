Wharton Business Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,102 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,027,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,411,000 after acquiring an additional 611,518 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,392,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,631,000 after acquiring an additional 718,524 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after acquiring an additional 188,627 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,359,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,976,000 after acquiring an additional 99,264 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.18. 3,832,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,000. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

