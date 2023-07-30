Wharton Business Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,184,005,000 after purchasing an additional 110,026 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,533,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,104,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,081. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.05. The stock has a market cap of $134.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

