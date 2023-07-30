Wharton Business Group LLC Raises Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,869,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on J. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.30. The stock had a trading volume of 363,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.42. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $138.05.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $767,923.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 601,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,268,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 601,290 shares in the company, valued at $69,268,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,526,406 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

