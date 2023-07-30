WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
Shares of WYY opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.06.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of WidePoint
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
