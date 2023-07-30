WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of WYY opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.06.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

About WidePoint

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in WidePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

