William Allan Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

William Allan Corp lessened its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International comprises approximately 1.4% of William Allan Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,329,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 11.4% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

SCI opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.65. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

