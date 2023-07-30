William Allan Corp Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

William Allan Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 2.2% of William Allan Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 39.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 46.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 53.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Redburn Partners cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

SCHW stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $116.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

