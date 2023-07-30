William Allan Corp Trims Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

William Allan Corp reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 5.1% of William Allan Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MA opened at $392.96 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $405.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $384.25 and its 200-day moving average is $373.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $372.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

