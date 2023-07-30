Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.40-$17.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.90B-.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.10. 1,166,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,958. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $197.30 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.66.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $264.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at $18,455,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,587,855. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at $485,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,080,000 after buying an additional 18,076 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Further Reading

