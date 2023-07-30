Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Stock Position Lifted by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,770,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Wipro by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,757,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wipro by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,660,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,086 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Wipro by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,657,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at $8,305,000. 2.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.84. 921,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 15.94%. On average, analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

WIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.36.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

