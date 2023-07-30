Worldcoin (WLD) Trading 41.6% Higher This Week

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for approximately $2.36 or 0.00008040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Worldcoin has a market cap of $266.38 million and approximately $153.83 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,959,932 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 112,097,055.88550186 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.28154599 USD and is up 6.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $172,236,398.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

