WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

WPP Stock Performance

WPP stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. WPP has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WPP

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WPP during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in WPP by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WPP by 8.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in WPP by 7.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

