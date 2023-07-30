Wrapped Cardano Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $10.93 Billion (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001065 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $10.93 billion and $1,740.87 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,030,277,986 coins and its circulating supply is 35,007,322,999 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,014,721,873.36 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.31109105 USD and is down -4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $2,169.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

