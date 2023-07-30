Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.23 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0809 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $8.23 billion and approximately $949,446.57 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.08323995 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $490,782.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

