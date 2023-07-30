Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.37.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $62.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,227,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Xcel Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,620,000 after purchasing an additional 999,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

