Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.37.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,227,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day moving average of $66.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.03%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.18.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

