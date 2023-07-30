Zacks Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the medical research company will earn $3.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.51. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $13.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.00.

NYSE BIO opened at $416.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.20. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $572.70. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -63.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.94 EPS.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,534,000 after buying an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,763,000 after buying an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,152,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $484,525,000 after purchasing an additional 155,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 846,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,443,000 after purchasing an additional 25,516 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

