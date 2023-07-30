Zacks Research Weighs in on Phibro Animal Health Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Phibro Animal Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.19 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

PAHC opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,969,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,407,000 after purchasing an additional 47,513 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 476,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 110,194 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 100,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.61%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

