ZClassic Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $27.47 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $494,567.78 and $27.47 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00102089 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00054995 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00031186 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

