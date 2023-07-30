ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Short Interest Update

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,068,300 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 1,313,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Stock Performance

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $3.55.

About ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co, Ltd., an Internet-based Insurtech company, provides internet insurance and insurance information technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Insurance, Technology, Banking, and Others segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including accident, bond, health, liability, credit, cargo, household property, motor, and other insurance, as well as shipping return insurance.

