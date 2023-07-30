Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,842 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 0.8% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Adobe by 2,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,791 shares of company stock worth $21,686,826. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $528.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $473.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $539.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

