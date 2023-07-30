Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $152.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average of $105.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.