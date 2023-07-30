Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,047 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 30,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,561,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 53.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PCH. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.46. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $54.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

