Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 432 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment House LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $143.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $130.68 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.94 and a 200-day moving average of $131.75. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

