ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $155.16

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 155.16 ($1.99) and traded as low as GBX 67.50 ($0.87). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.90), with a volume of 589,364 shares trading hands.

ZOO Digital Group Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a market cap of £68.43 million, a PE ratio of 1,166.67, a P/E/G ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 109.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.37.

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company offers localisation services, including subtitling, scripting, dubbing, audio postproduction, and audio description; media services, such as content preparation, digital packaging/post-production, and metadata preparation; and asset health check services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.