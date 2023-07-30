ZRC Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.02. 7,437,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,256,264. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

