1,408 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Paragon Financial Partners Inc.

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,408 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,023 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 7.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,245,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,200,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Tesla Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $265.97. The stock had a trading volume of 78,218,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,743,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.89 and its 200 day moving average is $203.23. The firm has a market cap of $844.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,730 shares of company stock valued at $13,544,679 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

