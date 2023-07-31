1,500 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Bought by Paragon Financial Partners Inc.

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 4.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 5.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 2.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIDU. Mizuho decreased their target price on Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HSBC increased their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. OTR Global cut Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.76.

Shares of BIDU traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.73. 2,203,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,517. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $160.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.27 and its 200-day moving average is $138.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

