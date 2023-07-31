167,624 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 167,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,852,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 963.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 308,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 109,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 73,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after buying an additional 19,745 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.80. 17,417,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,198,773. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $120.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average of $103.89.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2777 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

