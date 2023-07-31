39,867 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Acquired by Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,721. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $167.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.15 and a 200-day moving average of $154.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

