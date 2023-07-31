455 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bought by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.47.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $717.96. 644,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,336. The firm has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $627.04 and a 200 day moving average of $548.36. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.82%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.