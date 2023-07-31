51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut 51Talk Online Education Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE COE opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.52. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $9.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

About 51Talk Online Education Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COE. UBS Group AG lifted its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

