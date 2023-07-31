51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut 51Talk Online Education Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE COE opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.52. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $9.24.
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
