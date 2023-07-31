73,609 Shares in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Acquired by Treasure Coast Financial Planning

Treasure Coast Financial Planning purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 73,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,000. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF makes up 2.4% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned about 1.19% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPIB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $255,170,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,975.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,379,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,494 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 288,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 162,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,305,000.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:JPIB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.77. 20,981 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $355.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.