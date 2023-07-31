7,747 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by Blankinship & Foster LLC

Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $751,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.10. 721,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,821. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

