8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Shares Up 5.8%

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77. 222,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,574,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGHT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 8X8 from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.66.

8X8 Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $553.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

8X8 ( NASDAQ:EGHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.22 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 28,418 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $127,596.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,953.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,054 shares of company stock valued at $150,580. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of 8X8

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1,620.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

Featured Articles

